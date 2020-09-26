SC orders report into 2014 school massacre be made public

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the government to make public an inquiry commission’s report into the brazen 2014 terror attack on the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar that left nearly 150 people martyred — most of them school children.

The atrocity, which took place on December 16, 2014, galvanised the nation and led to the formation of the National Action Plan.

A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case on Friday. The 525-page report, authored by Peshawar High Court Judge Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, was released following the apex court’s orders.

During the course of the proceedings, Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan submitted the government’s response over the inquiry commission’s report. He said that “every possible action” was being taken against those responsible for the incident.

The Chief Justice asked the AGP to initiate action against the responsible “from the top level”. He said strict action should be taken against those responsible to avoid such incidents in future.

Justice Ahmed said it should be investigated whose negligence caused the unfortunate incident and who did not provide information. Justice Ahsan said this the “grief of the whole nation”.

Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani said if a relief package could be given for the coronavirus, the parents of the martyrs should also be helped.

The parents of the martyrs also appeared before the court and said their children would not return, but they did not want this type of unfortunate incident to happen to anyone else’s children. They said the terrorists gathered the children in a hall. This incident was a massacre, a parent said.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice also accepted an invitation to attend a prayer for the martyrs in Peshawar on December 16. The court in its order stated that the copies of inquiry commission report and the government’s response over the report should be provided to the parents of the martyrs. The court also appointed Advocate Aman Ullah Kunrani as amicus curiae in the case.

The court also ordered the government to draw a line of action on the commission’s report and to initiate strict action against those responsible. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

The commission set up to probe the APS attack had submitted its report to the Supreme Court, last month. The commission was set up at the directives of the then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar at the request of the parents and families of the martyrs in 2018.