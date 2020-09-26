Govt ‘wants to arrest’ Shahbaz as GB polls near, says PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday claimed that the government wants to arrest Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif because the Gilgit-Baltistan elections are nearing.

At a news conference, the PML-N leader said: The inefficient and corrupt regime wants to rig the polls — even the Results Transmission System (RTS) of 2018 is still being used.” She questioned why the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman “failed” to hold the “ringleader” of the Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami and flour price scandals accountable. “Why does Prime Minister Imran Khan want to get Shahbaz Sharif arrested by NAB?”

She also called into question the reference. A 58-volume reference was filed against the opposition leader and statements of 110 witnesses were recorded, but there was not a single word against Shahbaz Sharif regarding money laundering, she said.

The PML-N president was imprisoned by the NAB for 60 days and a reference has been lodged against him. “Why is it necessary now to arrest him,” she asked.