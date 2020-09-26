Classes 8 and below to return to classes by Monday: Ghani

Ag APP

KARACHI: Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani on Friday announced that secondary and primary students will return to classes on Monday just a day after the provincial health minister said it would be “unwise” to allow young children back in schools.

The announcement came as the country saw a second day of nearly 800 new infections. According to official numbers, 798 new cases were recorded in a 24 hour period on Friday. Active cases in the country were 7,831. Seven more patients died in the same period.

According to Geo News, Ghani said violation of safety protocols on the part of school administration will not be tolerated. “Pre-primary, primary and secondary classes have all been allowed to go to back to school,” he said.

“Now as we resume the reopening of schools, Sindh has decided that very strict enforcement of safety measures will be ensured,” he warned.