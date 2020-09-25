SJC’s report can’t be challenged in any court of law: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed counsel of sacked judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui to address Article-211 of the Constitution that clipped the jurisdiction of challenging the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) in any court of law.

Article 211 of the Constitution relates to bar of jurisdiction which says that the proceedings before the Council, its report to the president and the removal of a judge under Clause 6 of Article 209 shall not be called in question in any court.

A five member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the petition of former judge of IHC Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

Justice Siddiqui had challenged before the apex court, the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), recommending his removal from his post for misconduct as well as notification of the government issued on October 11, 2018, terminating his service.

On Thursday, Hamid Khan, counsel for the sacked judge, appeared before the court.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the petitioner had challenged the report of the SJC sent to the president which cannot be challenged in any court of law.

“There is a bar of Article 211 of the Constitution that stipulates that the proceedings of the SJC as well as it report cannot be challenged in any court of law”, Justice Bandial observed, adding that the learned counsel of the petitioner will have to cross the hurdle of Article 211 of the Constitution.

“What you are required is to set grounds for the malice and coram non judice etc. while addressing Article 211 of the Constitution”, Justice Bandial told Hamid Khan. Elaborating this further, the judge recalled that according to the verdict delivered in the case of former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, the proceedings of the SJC can only be challenged on the ground of malafide intentions, or coram non judice [not before a judge] and without jurisdiction.

Justice Bandial further noted that the SJC had already sent a report the president, recommending the removal of a judge and legally it cannot be challenged in any court of law as enshrined in Article 211 of the Constitution. The judge observed that the instant case is first of its kind wherein a report of the competent forum, the SJC has been challenged. Kindly address also as to why the Constitution does not provide a remedy to the sacked judge”, the Justice Bandial asked Hamid Khan.

Hamid Khan however, submitted that to the satisfaction of the court, he will try his best to assist the court and will enlighten the bench while referring to the examples of foreign countries as well as European Union. The counsel however, pleaded that for the time being, notices be issued to the respondents in the matter.

Justice Ata Bandial, however, in a lighter mood said that in fact all the respondents are sitting in the bench and they know well so there is no need of this at present and asked the counsel to first come up with the solid arguments on the question of the maintainability of his petition.

Justice Bandial noted that the detailed judgment in the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa is yet to be delivered therefore, he asked the counsel to wait for the detailed reasons in the said case.

Meanwhile the court adjourned the matter for a month.