Accused in child molestation case remanded

MANSEHRA: A local court has handed over a four-year-old girl’s alleged abuser to the police for a three-day physical remand after he was presented before the judge under tight security here on Thursday.The police presented the accused Abdul Sattar - who had surrendered himself to police on Wednesday - before the Judicial Magistrate Syed Wahaj Ali, who handed him over to the police on a three-day physical remand. The police were tight-lipped about the surrendering of the accused who had allegedly assaulted a four-year-old girl in the suburbs of the city here in Pakhwal area on Major Ayub Road the other day and then managed to flee, while leaving the victim in a critical condition. Abdul Sattar, stated to be the father of four children, was taken to court in an armoured vehicle. In a similar case a few years ago, enraged people had attacked the arrestees in the court premises. The recent incident also sparked protests where the protesters sought the public hanging of the accused. The grandfather of the victim, in the FIR, stated that the accused Abdul Sattar tricked his granddaughter to a nearby agriculture field and assaulted her there.