CS for strict action against hoarders, profiteers

LAKKI MARWAT/BANNU: Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz has directed the high-ups of Bannu division to control prices and ensure availability of edibles and implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus in the division.

Presiding a high-level meeting here, the chief secretary said that officials of all the departments should perform their duties devotedly to discourage hoarding and profiteering and provide relief to the masses. Bannu Division Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi, prominent Ulema including District Khateeb Mufti Abdul Ghani, acting president of religious seminaries hafiz Muhammad Ismail, Hafiz Muneer Shah and officials of different departments attended the meeting. Earlier, the deputy commissioner briefed the chief secretary about the ongoing development projects in the division and the steps taken against hoarding and profiteering.

The chief secretary lauded the arrangements made by the district administration against polio and Covid-19. The CS said that the steps taken by the district administration including Commissioner Bannu and Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, religious scholars and media in eradicating polio were commendable.