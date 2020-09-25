2 injured as IED hits vehicle of ex-peace body head

TIMERGARA: Two persons were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) hit the vehicle of a former Amn Lashkar chief in Maidan area in Lower Dir district on Wednesday, police officials said.They said Khan Badshah, a former commander of pro-government Amn Lashkar working to restore peace in the area and a resident of Mayar village in Samarbagh sub-division, was on his way in Maidan when the explosion occurred near Muliano Banda in the limits of Lal Qila Police Station. Bilal, son of Khan Badshah and one Saeedullah sustained minor injuries in the explosion, the police officials said. Khan Badshah remained unhurt in the attack. Police officials said that an investigation into the matter was underway. A heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area after the explosion and started a search operation.