Eight ex-moharars booked for negligence in maintaining record of criminal cases

FAISALABAD: Sargodha Road police Thursday booked its eight former moharars over their alleged negligence in maintaining record of criminal cases registered in the police station.

The police booked mohrars Asif Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Kashif Ali, naib mahrars Muhammad Qasim, Naeem Ahmad, Adeel Furqan and record keepers Zeeshan and Shafqat Mehmood as they could not maintain and present record of different criminal cases for the last three years despite repeated reminders.

The case against the cops was instituted on the report of SHO Ali Imran, who alleged that during their postings at the PS they misplaced or stole the record of criminal cases intentionally.

DC reviews ongoing anti-polio drive targets: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Thursday asked anti-polio monitoring teams to go door to door to ensure all kids were vaccinated against polio.

Reviewing the targets of the ongoing anti-polio drive, the DC said doors marking should also be checked and it should be ensured that no child is left behind for any reason. The DC told the Assistant Commissioner (ACs) concerned on the identification of some issues during the campaign by the World Health Organisation and asked them to rectify the issues and submit the detailed report.

He urged the health department officials to rectify the situation without delay and report that there should be no negligence in vaccinating the children.

He said the monitoring of the campaign was also underway.

Meanwhile, District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue meeting was held under Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali.

The DC reviewed the progress of surveillance activities by the departments.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said during the current season dengue larvae could be developed so anti-dengue teams should be well aware of their responsibilities.

He also reprimanded the departments for carrying out surveillance activities from Android mobile phones and directed departmental action against those using non compliance. He issued stern warnings to some other departments and expressed his displeasure. He urged the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to hold TERC meetings and gave detail on priority basis.