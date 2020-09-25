CPEC to improve economy: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chairman CPEC Authority Lt-Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed progress made on CPEC projects in the province. Both agreed to expedite work on CPEC projects and decided to give a priority focus to agri research alongwith the need for introducing new seeds for improving crops productivity.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM expressed satisfaction that work is being carried out on CPEC projects on priority. The completion of CPEC projects will help improve the economy, he maintained.

CPEC projects situated in Punjab are being completed with speed and transparently, he added.

The CM said the test-run of the orange line metro train has been completed and it has been planned to operationalise it by the end of the next month. The Punjab Masstransit Authority has been issued instructions and tree transplantation and beautification of the route is being done as well, he said.

Chairman CPEC Authority said the CPEC projects are being completed speedily as CPEC is vital for the country. The situation of CPEC projects is satisfactory in Punjab and the province also has a lot of potential in the agriculture sector, he added.