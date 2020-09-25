Trump draws ire for suggesting he might not honour vote

WASHINGTON: Top Republicans and Democrats pushed back hard Thursday against President Donald Trump’s suggestion he might not accept defeat in the November election, warning him the United States was not “North Korea.”Asked at a White House press conference whether if he is committed to the peaceful handover of power if defeated, Trump replied: “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens.”

“You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster,” he said. He asserted that the mailed-in votes will all be suspiciously cast for Biden, and should not be counted. “The ballots are out of control,” he said.

“Get rid of the ballots and you will have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation,” he said. Trump repeated his claim that mailed ballots cannot be trusted in a radio interview early Thursday. However on Thursday FBI Director Chris Wray told a Senate hearing that they had not seen any coordinated effort to manipulate the election results, “whether it’s by mail or otherwise.”

Republican Senate Speaker Mitch McConnell who wields significant power as the top Republican in Congress, felt it necessary to issue a statement seen as a veiled warning to Trump. “The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th,” McConnell tweeted.”There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”

Other political leaders were more brusque. Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House Speaker, said it was necessary to remind Trump, “You are not in North Korea, you are not in Turkey, you are not in Russia, Mr. President.”

Senator Bernie Sanders, who Trump has assailed as an anti-American extreme leftist, excoriated Trump in a speech before the Senate.Both parties and Trump are focused on the possibility that local and state vote tallies will end up contested in court, in possibly many cases, and that those fights could end up in the Supreme Court, which decided the close November 2000 election for the Republican candidate, George W. Bush.

Trump said this week that is one reason why he is rushing to nominate a conservative to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the progressive justice who died last week. If Trump can push his nominee through, conservatives would hold six of the high court’s nine seats.