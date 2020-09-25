JUI-F opposed merger of Fata with KP: Fazl

SUKKUR: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here on Thursday at the Manzil Ghah Madaras, Sukkur, addressing the members of the General Council, said that the JUI-F had opposed the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and the decision was against the wishes of the people of Fata. He said that the JUI-F was prevented from holding meetings in Fata whenever announced. He said when he announced a rally in South Waziristan, he received the message that no one could come from Pakistan. He questioned who were the behind such mergers. He said that the FATF bill was passed despite strong opposition to it. The present government was inefficient, failing to bring any public interest legislation. Only two legislations were made, including extension of the COAS and FATF. He said that citizens of Libya were being announced as terrorists because they were demanding self determination and for the last 70 years, the people of Kashmir were fighting for their independence. He said that silence of the present rulers against the Indian attacks was not understandable. He said that he had communicated to them that they were doing with the people of Fata what India was doing with the people of Kashmir. When he was in the assembly, he reiterated upon the assembly to ask from the people of Fata before its merger with KP.

He said that last week the army chief had summoned the parliamentary leaders but the media twisted it. He said that certain legislators of the government were trying to create a confrontation between politicians and the army. The NAB was focusing upon arresting politicians on the plea of assets beyond means. He said that in 1994, much fake stuff appeared against him while NAB attacked him by calling his Manager Tariq Khan and said that such things were happening after the APC.