Protests for release of Editor-in-Chief continue

KARACHI/LAHORE/RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR: The journalists and workers of the Jang-Geo Group on Thursday continued their protest against the illegal and unjust arrest of Group’s Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The demonstrators termed his arrest a sad reflection of increasing curbs against the Jang-Geo Group and the country’s free media by vindictive rulers, who have turned democracy into a tyranny.

The journalists and workers of the group along with a cross section of journalist and news organizations, political leaders, union activists and other members of the civil society resumed their 195th day of protests against Mir Shakil’s unending ordeal and increasing censorship.

At the Rawalpindi’s protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News and Jang, the demonstrators chanted slogans carrying placards demanding release of Editor-in-Chief and for freedom of expression. Among others, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi, Chairman Joint Action committee of workers of Jang-Geo Group Islamabad and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti, Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid, Secretary General RIUJ Asif Ali Bhatti, Chief Reporter Jang Rana Ghulam Qadir. The protestors appealed to Chief Justice for providing justice Rahman and pledged to continue their movement till his release.

In Peshawar, journalists gathered outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and the Geo News to register protest at the prolonged detention of the head of the largest media group of the country. They raised slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and vowed to protect the press freedom at all costs. They condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil’s his internment for the last over six months. The speakers came down hard on NAB for victimising the opposition parties and free media under its highly biased approach.

Those who made speeches included Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Bureau Chief Geo News Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Amjad Safi, Rasool Dawar, Sardar Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others.

Similary, in Karachi, the large number of workers of the Jang-Geo Group protesting against the uncalled-for detention of the Group’s Editor-In-Chief were joined in solidarity by cross-section of news and journalist organisations, civil society and political activists.

Speaking to the demonstration for the release of Jang-Geo Group’s Editor-In-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Iqbal Khaksar said that the people should have the freedom to speak for their rights, which was a constitutionally guaranteed basic human right. Khaksar condemned the long and unjust detention of Mir Shakil and demanded his immediate release. Javed Press Employees Union general secretary Rana Yusuf said the government despite its oppression could not break the spirit of Mir Shakil and will never succeed in doing so.

Meanwhile in Lahore, journalists, civil society members, office-bearers of media unions and trade union of the Jang Group condemned the long imprisonment of Editor-in-Chief over a 35-year old property exchange case without giving any proof of charges or making any progress in investigations.

Staging a demonstration outside Jang offices at a protest camp of the workers of Geo News, dailies Jang and The News employees, they criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for working exactly opposite to his tall claims of turning Pakistan into a Madina-like state. They said the prime minister is coercing Rahman for exposing the corruption and bad governance of the PTI government.

They termed it a blatant attack on media freedom. The participants in the protest included Secretary General of Jang Workers Union Farooq Awan, News Editor of Pakistan Times Zaheer Anjum, civil society leader Abdullah Malik, Kashmiri leader Humayun Mirza, Awais Qarni, Shahab Ansari, Sher Ali Khalti, Asim Hussain, Muhammad Shafiq, Ayesha Akram, Shagufta Naz, Ms Rifat, Aziz Sheikh, Munawwar Hussain, Shahid Aziz, Tariq Aziz, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Ali, Akmal Bhatti, Afzal Abbas, Mushtaq, Zahid Mehmood and others.