Diplomats visit LoC, briefed on ceasefire violations

RAWALPINDI: Ambassadors, diplomats and defence attaches from 24 countries and representatives of international organizations Thursday visited Jura Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The diplomats were from Azerbaijan, Bosnia Herzegovina, European Union, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Australia, Iran Iraq, the UK, Poland, Uzbekistan, Germany, Switzerland, Egypt, France, Afghanistan, Greece and Libya.

Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar briefed the visitors on the latest situation along the LoC and the Indian ceasefire violations.

Gen Babar told diplomats that the ceasefire violations (CFVs) had increased since 2014. He said the Indian troops were committing CFVs to divert world's attention from what was happening in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to the minorities in India.

The diplomats were briefed that the Indian troops intentionally targeted the civil population along the LoC and had committed 2,333 violations this year so far.

The diplomats visited the bazaar and talked to the people affected by the shelling.

Gen Babar said 18 innocent citizens had lost their lives and another 185 injured in the firing.

He told diplomats that targeting civilians was a glaring violation of international laws. He said being a professional army, the Pakistani troops in retaliation targeted only military posts.

He said the Indian troops also used cluster ammunition against the civilians on July 30 and 31.

He said Pakistan had always welcomed international observers and diplomats to visit the LoC so that they could see ground realities with regard to CVFs.

On the other hand, he said, India never gave access to the international media or observers to visit the LoC.