World’s longest highway tunnel in India is ready to open

MANALI, India: The construction of the 8.9-kilometer-long Atal Tunnel connecting Manali with Leh, which is the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, has been completed in a span of 10 years whereas the original estimated time was less than six years, foreign media reported. "Atal Tunnel, connecting Manali to Leh, is the world''s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet. "There are CCTV cameras at every 60 metres and emergency exit tunnels at every 500 metres inside the tunnel. The tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres and four hours can be saved," said Chief EngineerKP Purushothaman.