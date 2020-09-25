PTA asks TikTok to block vulgar content

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Thursday asked TikTok to immediately block vulgar, indecent, immoral, and nude content for viewership in Pakistan. The Authority did so keeping in view the negative effects of indecent/immoral/nude content available on the platform, said a news release. The Authority had approached TikTok to immediately block the objectionable content and to prevent its usage. In addition, the platform has been directed to put in place an effective content monitoring and moderation mechanism to proactively remove indecent/immoral content failing which necessary action will be taken under the law.