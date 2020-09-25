Two ‘terrorists’ arrested, explosives recovered in DGK

LAHORE: A terrorism plan was thwarted through an intelligence-based operation (IBO), conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab in district Dera Ghazi Khan, with the arrest of two terrorists of proscribed organisation ISIS or Daesh. The CTD also recovered explosive material. A team had received credible information that two terrorists were present in the limits of Darahma police station in district DG Khan. It conducted a raid and arrested terrorists, identified as Usman alias Hanzla and Azhar. Recoveries from them include explosives and other parts for making an improvised explosive device (IED). The bomb disposal squad (BDS) was called to defuse the explosives.