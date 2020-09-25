Naeem Sialkoti passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Naeem Sialkoti alias Wadha, who worked in Geo News programme Khabarnak for over a year, died in his village in Sialkot on Thursday. Naeem was famous for multiplying any big numerical values within seconds. He died of a natural death at the age of 60. His funeral prayers were offered at Jodhala village.