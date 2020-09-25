close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

Naeem Sialkoti passes away

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

LAHORE: Naeem Sialkoti alias Wadha, who worked in Geo News programme Khabarnak for over a year, died in his village in Sialkot on Thursday. Naeem was famous for multiplying any big numerical values within seconds. He died of a natural death at the age of 60. His funeral prayers were offered at Jodhala village.

Latest News

More From Pakistan