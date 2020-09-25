ECP scrutiny body meets to start afresh PTI funding probe

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission Scrutiny Committee again met Thursday to start afresh the PTI foreign funding investigations after the ECP rubbished the earlier Scrutiny Committee report submitted on August 17, 2020. It was rare that the scrutiny report was prepared after over 70 meetings and two and half years of the committee deliberations that was initially mandated to complete scrutiny in one month. PTI foreign funding case before ECP is pending since Nov 2014, witnessing various hiccups. However, even today, it is hard to speculate as to when it will be decided. Sources said that in the meeting, the committee restarted from scratches by seeking to verify the evidence submitted by the petitioner, that includes evidence on illegal funding, money laundering, concealment of bank accounts, and receiving funds in private bank accounts of PTI employees.