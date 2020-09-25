Saudi Arabia, Pakistan close ties in best interest of Ummah: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Congratulating the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia on their national day, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said close ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are in the best interest of Muslim Ummah.

On Thursday, in his congratulatory message to the Saudi leadership and people, he said Saudi Arabia has always played the role of Pakistan’s elder brother. Saudi Arabia stood by Pakistan during the sanctions after the nuclear blasts.

He said Saudi Arabia generously provided assistance in floods, earthquakes, other disasters and emergencies for which the people of Pakistan thank the Saudi government and people.

Pakistanis have special respect for Saudi Arabia and the Custodians of the two holy mosques, adding we pray for peace, development and prosperity for Saudi Arabia and its people.

On the other hand, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif condemned the 262 percent increase in the price of medicines and demanded that the hike be reversed immediately.

In a statement he said, the nation is paying a heavy price for this government’s incompetence and corruption.

He said the government has discontinued even the free lifesaving medicine of cancer patients.

Masses have been denied their right to free public healthcare, diagnostic tests and medication. He said with inflation going through the roof, the tariff hike in electricity and gas has snatched people’s right to survival.

He questioned the Imran-led mafia government’s promises of spending money on public health. Instead this government is robbing the nation every day mercilessly, he added.

He said 262 percent increase is on top of already 500 percent inflation in medicine cost by the PTI government.

He said people already crushed under sugar and flour prices have been buried further under medicines price increase.

The government did not proceed in any way against the minister who made billions of rupees in medicine scandal, equating this to a terrorist attack on the ailing masses.