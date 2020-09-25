SBP to adopt wait-and-see approach to spur business confidence, says governor

SINGAPORE: Pakistan’s central bank is in “wait-and-see” mode to give businesses the confidence they need to start investing again and keep people employed, Governor Reza Baqir said Wednesday.

After reducing by 625 basis points since March, the State Bank of Pakistan this week kept its policy rate unchanged at 7%. In its policy statement, the central bank said that business confidence and the growth outlook have improved as lockdowns eased due to a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.

“Our policy stance right now, to catch an idiom, is ‘steady as she goes.’ We want to give industry and investors the confidence that with aggregate demand very tepid, a yawning output gap because of the sharp fall in external and domestic demand from Covid, we don’t see any demand-driven pressures on inflation in the near horizon,” Baqir said on CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia.”

With real interest rates slightly negative at the moment, he said it was “appropriate to give (businesses) the confidence to get back to the business of thinking about investment and to continue mending jobs. That’s a key priority right now, given the fact that we don’t see inflationary risks from demand on the horizon.” Though Pakistan has reported more than 308,000 cases since January, the number of daily infections has gone down since its peak in June. Still, the country is reporting hundreds of new cases everyday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Baqir said indicators including the country’s large scale manufacturing index and the business confidence diffusion index were showing signs of improvement but he ruled out any potential rate hikes in the near term. “We are in a wait-and-see mode. On the one hand, we have good indicators of momentum on recovery, on the other hand ... we do live in a very uncertain, volatile world,” he said, adding there were concerns around growing infections in Europe and the US — two key export markets — as well as worries over a second wave in Pakistan.