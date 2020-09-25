Gang looting houses in guise of maids busted

Islamabad : Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad has busted an inter-provincial gang of female thieves involved in stealing the valuables from the houses in guise of maids and recovered 26 tola gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs3 million from them, the police spokesman said here on Thursday.

He said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed constituted special team following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan to ensure arrest of culprits involved in looting houses. This team headed by SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal including DSP CIA Hakim Khan, ASI Rana Tasneem, Head Constable Basharat Usman, Constables Zulfiqar Ali, Muhammad Waseem and Lady Constable Rehana Kausar succeeded to arrest eight women involved in ransacking houses after being employed there as maids. The nabbed women have been identified as Nazia, Kiran, Asma, Sughram Sharat, Shehnaz, Saadia and Ghazala.

Police team also recovered 26 tola gold ornaments, artificial jewellery and other valuables worth Rs3 million from them. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to ransack houses after getting employment there as maids. Further investigation is underway from them as around dozen of cases have been registered against them at various police stations.