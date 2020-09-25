Aleem Khan reviews uplift projects

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that local problems of people are being solved on a priority basis as the incumbent government believes in welfare of the masses. He said this while reviewing various development works in different areas here on Thursday.

Aleem Khan said that development works worth millions of rupees had been completed in PP-158 while Zarar Shaheed Road project of Rs 160 million was underway in NA-129. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is to ensure development in a real sense. He said, "We are in close touch with the party workers and standing with them through their thick and thin.” The senior minister also met with the PTI leaders and workers in different areas.