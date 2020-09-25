Eleven MPCL players among probables for Junior Asia Cup

KARACHI: A total of eleven junior players from Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) have been named among the 42-member probables list ahead of the Junior Hockey Asia Cup.

Pakistan junior hockey team will participate in Junior Asia Cup, which will be played in Dhaka from January 21 to 30.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is holding two separate camps – one for seven goalkeepers and one for the remaining 35 players.

The players from MPCL are Arbaz Ahmed, Rehan Butt, Ahtesham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmed, Asif Hanif, Muhammad Abdullah, Faraz, Umair Sattar, Arshad Liaqat, Waqar Ali and Abdullah Ishtiaq.

MPCL Hockey Team Coach Muhammad Imran will also be a part of coaching and training panel for the training camp.

MD and CEO Mari Petroleum Faheem Haider has congratulated the Mari Petroleum hockey team and its management for their impressive contribution towards promotion of hockey in Pakistan.