Pak cricketers saddened by Dean Jones death

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketers have expressed their sorrow over the demise of former Australia batsman Dean Jones.

The 59-year-old was in India for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a commentator where he reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack on Thursday.

Jones led Islamabad United to their second Pakistan Super League (PSL) title as the head coach.

He was the coach of the Karachi Kings franchise during the PSL 2020 and was expected to return to Pakistan for the remainder of the matches in November later this year.

“Just heard the sad news of @ProfDeano passing away with a heart attack. Such a gentleman, always admired him & had great interactions. #RIPDeanJones pic.twitter.com/866rmiNmb6 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph).”

“Shocked to hear the news regarding the passing of Dean Jones. He really loved Pakistan cricket and was an amazing man. Thoughts with his family at this difficult time. — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki).”

“I hope your red book will always have my name on a better side, and I promise that my good books will always have yours. World lost a legend today, many like me lost a mentor today. Miss you Deano! pic.twitter.com / FGVxWB0r4R — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15).”

“Devastating news about the passing of @ProfDeano ! I don’t have words currently to express this tragic loss in cricket. RIP DEAN .. we will miss you ! — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11).”

“Amna and I are devastated beyond words on Deano’s news. It truly feels like losing a close family member. Our thoughts are with Jane and family. RIP Coach, you will always be in our thoughts and prayers! — Ali Naqvi (@AliNaqvi808).”

“My first coach at the big stage at @IsbUnited: @ProfDeano is no more. Thank you for everything coach, may you rest in peace. Rest in peace professor. pic.twitter.com/zq2Tf6WI9Q — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan).”

“Really shocking to me u will b missed ???? pic.twitter.com/fVD6MzZMHK — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial).”

“Sad news @ProfDeano passed away #RIP condolences to His family pic.twitter.com/AStIlug8G8 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22).”