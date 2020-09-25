UEFA boss Ceferin defends decision to allow fans into Super Cup

BUDAPEST: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has defended the decision to allow fans to attend Thursday’s Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest, despite concerns about the Hungarian capital being a coronavirus hotspot.

A limited crowd will be allowed into the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena for the meeting of the Champions League winners and Europa League holders, although several hundred Bayern fans reportedly handed back their tickets because of safety fears.

“We will have 16,000 spectators in the stadium, not even 30 percent,” of capacity, Ceferin said at a press conference following a UEFA executive committee meeting in Budapest on Thursday.

“The measures are strict and there is not a question of health risks for the fans.

“The easiest thing for us would be not to do anything. Health is the number one priority but we want to bring hope.”