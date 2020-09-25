Kosovo war crimes court arrests first suspect

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THE HAGUE: Prosecutors for an international tribunal investigating war crimes committed during Kosovo’s 1990s independence war have arrested their first suspect, the prosecutor’s office said on Thursday. Salih Mustafa, a former senior commander in the rebel Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), is being transferred to a detention centre at the court based in The Hague called the Kosovo Specialist Chambers.