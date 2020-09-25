close
September 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

Gold rates down Rs1,500/tola

Business

Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs1,500/tola on Thursday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market dropped to Rs112,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs1,286 to Rs96,451.

In the international market, bullion rates dropped $35 to $1,857/ounce. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Silver rates decreased Rs70 to Rs1,150/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs60.01 to Rs985.94.

