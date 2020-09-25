Gold rates down Rs1,500/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs1,500/tola on Thursday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market dropped to Rs112,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs1,286 to Rs96,451.
In the international market, bullion rates dropped $35 to $1,857/ounce. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
Silver rates decreased Rs70 to Rs1,150/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs60.01 to Rs985.94.