Forex reserves fall to $19.9bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $19.903 billion during the week ended September 18 from $19.959 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $119 million to $12.701 billion due to the external debt repayments.

The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks; however, rose to $7.202 billion from $7.138 billion.