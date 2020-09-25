close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

Forex reserves fall to $19.9bln

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $19.903 billion during the week ended September 18 from $19.959 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $119 million to $12.701 billion due to the external debt repayments.

The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks; however, rose to $7.202 billion from $7.138 billion.

Latest News

More From Business