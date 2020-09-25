PTCL introduces fastest internet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), in collaboration with Huawei, deploys first 10-Gigabit-capable Symmetric Passive Optical Access Network (XGS-PON) in Pakistan, becoming the first operator in South Asia and the Middle East to introduce Quick Optical Distribution Network (QuickODN) in their network, a statement said on Thursday.
PTCL in collaboration with Huawei has successfully conducted the pilot project of XGS-PON Technology in Korang Town, Islamabad, it added.
XGS-PON can provide symmetric bandwidth of 10Gbps downlink and 10Gbps uplink speeds to a single customer, which is more than five times speeds provided by the 5G technology.