Power generation up 4.1pc in Aug

KARACHI: Overall power generation increased by 4.1 percent to 14,630 GWh in August 2020, compared with 14,052 GWh in the same month last year, official data showed.

Hydel remained the major contributor with 37 percent share in overall generation, followed by RLNG based generation at 21 percent. Coal contributed 17 percent, gas 10 percent, nuclear 6.0 percent and furnace oil (FO) contributed 5.0 percent in overall power generation.

During August, fuel cost for power generation went down by 15.4 percent to Rs4.09/KWh on the back of higher generation from nuclear plants.

Rao Aamir Ali at Arif Habib Limited said the decline in fuel cost during August 2020 was led by RLNG-based cost of generation, which went down by 39 percent to Rs7.02/KWh due to decline in RLNG prices.

“The cost of FO based generation was also down by 2.0 percent to Rs12.2/KWh. Gas-based cost of generation declined 8.0 percent to Rs7.04/KWh. Nuclear-based generation surged 25 percent, while coal-based generation increased 35 percent.