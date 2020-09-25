Illegal cigarettes seized

KARACHI: The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Hyderabad on Thursday seized huge quantity of illegal and non-duty paid cigarettes.

On the directives of Director I&I IR Faisal Raouf Memon, the officials raided several distributors of leading brand cigarettes and warehouses in Liaquat Colony, Hyderabad.

An official at the directorate said the huge quantity of illegal cigarettes was recovered in the operation, which was hidden to evade taxes. The official said the value of confiscated cigarettes was being ascertained, and could be in millions of rupees.