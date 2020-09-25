close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

Illegal cigarettes seized

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

KARACHI: The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Hyderabad on Thursday seized huge quantity of illegal and non-duty paid cigarettes.

On the directives of Director I&I IR Faisal Raouf Memon, the officials raided several distributors of leading brand cigarettes and warehouses in Liaquat Colony, Hyderabad.

An official at the directorate said the huge quantity of illegal cigarettes was recovered in the operation, which was hidden to evade taxes. The official said the value of confiscated cigarettes was being ascertained, and could be in millions of rupees.

Latest News

More From Business