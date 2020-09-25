Ex-Australia batsman Dean Jones dies of heart attack

By News Desk

MUMBAI: Former Australia batsman and cricket commentator Dean Jones, who had been covering the ongoing Indian Premier League from Mumbai, has died of a heart attack, his employer Star India said on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones,” the broadcaster said in a statement. “He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time.”

Jones, who played 52 Tests and 164 one-day internationals in the 1980s and 1990s, winning the World Cup in 1987, was one of Australia’s most popular cricketers. In 1986, he famously struck 210 in the blistering heat of Chennai during cricket’s second-ever tied Test.

He coached in the Pakistan Super League and was also a widely travelled commentator. The Pakistan Cricket Board said it was “devastated with the news of Dean Jones’ passing”. “On behalf of Pakistan cricket, the PCB offers its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire cricket community.”

“Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends,” said India’s skipper Virat Kohli on Twitter.

“Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend — Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace,” tweeted India’s head coach Ravi Shastri.