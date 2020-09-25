Luke Wells to leave Hove at end of season

SUSSEX: Opening batsman Luke Wells will leave Sussex at the end of the season after his contract was not renewed. The 29-year-old has made 176 appearances for Sussex since his debut in 2010, compiling over 7,500 first-class runs and 18 centuries.

Head coach Jason Gillespie told Sussex’s official website: “Luke hasn’t been offered a new contract moving forward at Sussex. “We gave some opportunities to some other players in the Bob Willis Trophy which Luke was obviously disappointed about, and it’s been a tough year for a lot of players.

“Luke falls into that category, there’s no doubt about that. Unfortunately, there’s just not a spot in the squad for him moving forwards. We genuinely wish Luke all the very best in everything he does in the future — both on and off the field.”

Former England batsman Rob Key could not believe the news, tweeting: “Surely someone must sign Luke Wells. Proper player. 18 fc 100s. He will end up with nearer 50 by the end of his career. Proper batsman.”

Fellow batsman Harry Finch, with a first-class average of 26, will also be following Wells out of the door at Hove. Gillespie added: “Harry is obviously disappointed to not be offered a new deal. He’s played over 50 first-class games for Sussex and has been given plenty of opportunity. The fact he has been given so many opportunities gives you an indication of the type of character Harry is. Ultimately though, Harry’s in the squad to bat and probably didn’t quite get the runs that he would have liked.”