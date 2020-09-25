Shera backs Pakistan Hindu Council protest

LONDON: Councillor Dr James Shera, former mayor of Rugby, has supported protest by the Pakistan Hindu Council against the mysterious killings of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India last month.

The Pakistan Hindu Council, under its Patron-in-chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani MNA, held a demonstration outside the High Commission of India, in Islamabad on Thursday to denounce the mysterious deaths of 11 Pakistani Hindus, who were found dead inside a rented farmhouse in Jodhpur, India, on August 9.

Dr Shera, in a statement here on Thursday, condemned the killings and said: “We, the Pakistani Christian diaspora in the UK, fully support this protest by the Pakistani Hindu community. We stand by all the oppressed people including the people of Kashmir.

“The Indian government has been mistreating its religious minorities, and violating their human rights outrageously and contrary to all international standards; and now even the Pakistani Hindus cannot escape these fascist tactics. We appeal to the British government and the United Nations Organisation, to condemn these killings and take appropriate action.”

The UK Pakistani minorities leaders including Michael Massey, Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khilijee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Bishop Yousaf Nadeem Bhinder and John Bosco endorsed the statement.