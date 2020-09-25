Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention: Jang-Geo workers adding new leaf to history of struggle

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Journalists and workers of Geo-Jang Group, while protesting against the illegal arrest of Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, have said their unity has foiled attempts to suppress the free voices of the freedom of the media.

“The journalists and workers of the Geo-Jang Group were fighting the cause of the freedom of the media in the country as never in the past such restrictions on the media were imposed by the rulers,” the protesters said at a protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

At the camp, that has been continuing for the last 194 days, the protesters chanted slogans and raised slogans. Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said the workers of Geo and Jang Group were writing a new leaf of history for the struggle for the freedom of the media in the country.

Chairman Joint Action Committee of the workers of Geo and Jang Group and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said of the workers of Geo and Jang group stood with Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for his principled stance for the freedom of the media in the country.

In Lahore, journalists, civil society members, office-bearers of media unions and trade union of Jang Group condemned the arrest of Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief over a 35-year old property exchange matter without giving any proof of charges or making any progress in investigations.

Staging a demonstration outside Jang offices at a protest camp of the workers of Geo, Jang and The News employees for the 172nd consecutive day, they termed the arrest a blatant attack on media freedom, chanted slogans against the PTI regime and condemned the tactics of the NAB.

In Peshawar, the members of the journalist community converged on the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to register their anger over Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest. They also chanted slogans in support of press freedom.