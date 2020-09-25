NI Protocol be implemented in full: Coveney

DUBLIN: The Northern Ireland Protocol must be implemented in full to give the region’s businesses the certainty they crave, Simon Coveney has said.

Ireland’s minister for foreign affairs stressed the importance of operating the protocol in “good faith” as he met with the leaders of Stormont’s four main pro-EU parties.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, Alliance leader Naomi Long and

Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey held talks with Coveney in Dublin.

The engagement came amid the UK government’s controversial bid to override elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol through domestic legislation at Westminster.

The Internal Market Bill runs contrary to elements of the protocol around the application of EU state aid rules in Northern Ireland and on the requirement for exit summary declarations for goods moving from the region to Great Britain.