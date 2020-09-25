Shahbaz gets bail extension in assets case till 28th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday extended Shahbaz Sharif’s interim bail in assets beyond means and money laundering case till September 28.

A division bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the PML-N president’s pre-arrest bail petition.

Shahbaz along with his counsel appeared before the bench. During the proceedings, the counsel argued the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Shahbaz in Ashiana Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases but it did not arrest him in assets beyond means and money laundering case “due to mala fide intentions”.

He submitted the bureau had summoned Shahbaz for June 2, but the NAB chairman had already issued his arrest warrants on May 28 which showed mala fide intentions. The counsel argued Shahbaz had already given complete record to the bureau and joined trial proceedings. He contended if bail was granted to Shahbaz, it would not cause irreparable loss to the bureau. He mentioned the trial court had already distributed copies of the reference. He submitted Shahbaz responded to all the notices issued by the bureau and cooperated in investigations. Therefore, he added, his arrest was not required. The bench directed Shahbaz’s counsel to complete his arguments as soon as possible and adjourned the matter till September 28 while extending the PML-N president’s interim bail.