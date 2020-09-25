Hancock ‘won’t rule out’ asking students to stay on campus for Xmas

LONDON: UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is not ruling out the prospect of asking students to stay on campus over Christmas, amid coronavirus clusters in university halls.

At the University of Glasgow, 124 students have tested positive and more than 600 are self-isolating across residences. In Dundee, 500 Abertay University students were asked to self-isolate this week in student accommodation where three people have tested positive. Scotland’s national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch warned he is “very concerned” at the situation.

In an interview on Times Radio, Hancock was asked whether students would be encouraged to stay at university over Christmas. He said: “We have said that students should stay at university until Christmas… We don’t rule out the suggestion you just made but I don’t want to have to say that. It is some time off. I very much hope that we won’t have to say that, but as I say I don’t rule it out.

“The important thing is in the short-term, students once they’ve gone to university should stay at university so as not to spread the disease.”

At the University of Aberdeen, 72 residents in Wavell House have been asked to self-isolate after a number of students tested positive. The university said they are being supported with food and supplies and affected areas of the building are being given a deep clean.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Prof Leitch said: “I am concerned, very concerned, about higher and further education, I always have been. I was concerned when it came back and I’m concerned now. Predictably, we have cases. Every country in the world that has brought universities back has got cases.” A spokesman for the University of Glasgow said: “We are aware of two significant clusters of positive cases of Covid-19 in our Murano Street and Cairncross residences, which we believe were largely due to social activity around September 12-14, the start of freshers’ week. We are working closely with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s public health team to manage these.” Greg Fell, director of public health for Sheffield, told Times Radio: “Clearly there are going to be times when students do legitimately need to go home for all sorts of reasons.”