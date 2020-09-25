Two US cops shot as protests erupt over Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE: Two police officers were shot as angry protests rippled across the United States after authorities announced no one would be charged with the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, who was shot dead in her apartment by plainclothes officers, has become a symbol for the Black Lives Matter movement and demonstrators’ calls for an end to what they say is unjustified police violence.

A grand jury charged one of the three officers involved in the raid with “wanton endangerment” over shots he fired into a neighbouring home, but neither he nor his two colleagues will face charges over Taylor’s death. The news sparked protests across the country — including in New York, Boston, Washington and Los Angeles.

But the biggest demonstration was in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, where two police officers were hospitalised after being shot late Wednesday. “Both officers are currently undergoing treatment,” interim police chief Robert Schroeder told reporters. “One is alert and stable. The other officer is currently undergoing surgery and stable,” he said, adding that one person had been arrested.

President Donald Trump, who is campaigning for reelection on a “law-and-order” platform, tweeted that he was “praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help.”

Thousands of demonstrators had flooded the streets of Louisville in the afternoon. “Say her name — Breonna Taylor,” they chanted. “No lives matter till black lives matter.”