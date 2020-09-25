PM urges return of developing world’s stolen assets

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation to bring perpetrators of financial crime to justice and called for the world community to take “decisive actions” which include the immediate return of developing countries’ stolen assets.

“One trillion dollars is taken out each year by these white-collar criminals,” the Prime Minister said during a video address at the launch of an interim report by the International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 (FACTI), held on the sidelines of the 75th session of UN General Assembly in New York.

Nigerian Vice President Oluyemi Osinbajo and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg also spoke on the occasion.

“Twenty to forty billion dollars is in the form of bribes received by the corrupt. Seven trillion dollars in stolen assets is parked in safe tax ‘haven’ destinations. Five to six hundred billion dollars is lost each year in tax avoidance by multinational companies,” Khan said.

Welcoming the interim report of the FACTI panel, the Prime Minister said: “The figures of illicit flows mentioned in the report are staggering. This bleeding of the poorer and developing countries must stop.”

The Prime Minister appreciated the initiative by Nigeria and Norway to establish the panel on International Financial Accountability. He said: “Each year, billions of dollars illicitly flow out of developing countries. My government came with a robust public mandate to get rid of this menace from the country. We have taken several initiatives domestically.”

Khan called on the international community to adopt “decisive actions”. “The stolen assets of developing countries, including the proceeds of corruption, bribery, and other crimes, must be returned immediately.

“The authorities in ‘haven’ destinations must impose criminal and financial penalties on their financial institutions, which receive and utilise such money or assets,” he added. The Prime Minister further said that the “enablers” of corruption and bribery, such as accountants, lawyers and other intermediaries, must be closely regulated, monitored and held accountable. “The ‘beneficial ownership’ of foreign companies must be revealed immediately upon inquiry by interested and affected governments,” he proposed. Khan said multinational corporations must not be allowed to resort to “profit-shifting” to low tax jurisdictions to avoid taxation. “A global minimum corporate tax could prevent this practice,” he added.

He further proposed that revenues from digital transactions should be taxed where the revenues were generated, not elsewhere. The Prime Minister said: “Unequal investment treaties should be discarded or revised and a fair system for adjudication of investment disputes set up.”

“All official and non-official bodies set up to control and monitor illicit financial flows must include all interested countries,” he added. Prime Minister Khan said the United Nations should set up a mechanism to coordinate and supervise the work of various official and non-official bodies dealing with illicit financial flows to ensure coherence, consistency and equity in their work.

He said the need of developing countries to protect and preserve their precious resources had become even more vital because of the recession triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Unless these steps are taken, the difference between the rich and poor will keep growing. The developing countries will get impoverished and what we see of the current migration crisis, this will be dwarfed by what will happen in the future, if this gulf keeps growing,” the Prime Minister added.