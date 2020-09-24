IOJK people do not feel them Indian, want Chinese rule: Farooq

NEW DELHI: In a powerful and passionate interview with frequent flashes of anger and displays of emotion, Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) ex-CM Farooq Abdullah has said that at this moment the Kashmiri people do not feel and do not want to be Indian. He even went so far as to say that they would rather be ruled by Chinese, a point he reiterated when he was asked if he really meant this, media reported.

Abdullah, who heads the National Conference party and had been the most prominent ‘pro-India’ face in Jammu and Kashmir for the past four decades, also described the Kashmiris as slaves who were being treated like second class citizens. In a 44-minute interview to The Wire, Abdullah said it was complete rubbish for the Bharatiya Janata Party to claim that the people of Kashmir have accepted the August 2019 changes just because there have been no protests.

He said if the soldiers on every street and Section 144 were to be lifted, people will come out in their tens of lakhs. Abdullah told The Wire that the new domicile law was intended to flood the Valley with Hindus and create a Hindu majority. He said this has further embittered the Kashmiri people

Asked as to how Kashmiris view the Central government and, in particular, Prime Minister Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, Abdullah said they were deeply disillusioned. He said they had no trust in the Central government. The trust that once bound Kashmir to the rest of the country has completely snapped, he added.

Abdullah revealed details of his meeting with the Prime Minister roughly 72 hours before August 5, 2019 when the constitutional changes in Kashmir were announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Sheikh Abdullah on August 1. Photo: PTI

He had met the Prime Minister seeking assurances about the continuation of Articles 370 and 35A. He asked the prime minister why there were so many troops in the Valley and whether this was because of any perceived military threat.