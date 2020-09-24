President gives nod to GB polls on Nov 15

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday gave approval for general elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on November 15.
The president signed the summary sent for approval by the Prime Minister, the President House said. The GB Legislative Assembly was dissolved on completion of its term on June 24, after which a caretaker government was formed. The earlier scheduled elections for August 18 were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.