NAB summons Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned the provincial chief of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam on September 30. The NAB KP has issued a notice to the former federal minister for the alleged accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income. The NAB notice issued on September 23 asked the PML-N leader to appear before the joint investigation team on September 30. Meanwhile, the Peshawar High Court extended the bail before the arrest of Amir Muqam till October 7. The PML-N leader had already applied for bail before arrest after the NAB issued him notice earlier. The NAB KP had issued notice to Maulana Fazlur Rahman, leader of Jamiat Ulema –e-Islam to appear before a team of investigators next month.