Two Pak soldiers martyred in Indian troops firing at LoC

By news report

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Dewa Sector on Wednesday.

During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Noorul Hassan, age 29 years and Sepoy Waseem Ali, age 25 years embraced shahadat, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

It added that Pakistan Army responded and target those posts which initiated fire. There were also reports of substantial damage to Indian post both in men and material.

There have been 2,333 ceasefire violations by Indian troops in 2020.

Relations have been tense between the nuclear-armed nations ever since India's attempt to unilaterally annex occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Since then, India has issued thousands of domiciles to Indian citizens in occupied Kashmir, in an attempt to alter the demographics of the territory.

Pakistan has protested and reiterated its support for the people of occupied Kashmir and called on the world to restrain New Delhi from its atrocities in the region.