JI’s solo flight criticised

MULTAN: Jamiat Ahle Hadith emir Prof Sajid Mir Wednesday criticised Jamaat-e-Islami and said the JI always believes in solo flight. Addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club, Prof Sajid Mir said the JI leadership was invited to attend the All Parties Conference but it avoided. He said millions of people are rendered jobless during the incumbent government. Sajid Mir said PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif did not speak against the judiciary in his address to the APC. He said the APC has achieved successes by signing a code of ethics.