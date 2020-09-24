close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2020

Man shot dead on court premises

JARANWALA: A man was shot dead and a lawyer sustained injuries when unidentified culprits opened firing on them on the premises of a court of law on Wednesday. Reportedly, Abdul Jabbar Gujar advocate of Faisalabad and his client Imran Irshad of Chak 205/RB came to attend a hearing of a murder case and they were attacked when they were present outside chamber of Amir Afzal Naro advocate. As a result, advocate Abdul Jabbar and Imran sustained injuries. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital where the doctors referred Imran to Faisalabad but died on the way to other hospital. The lawyers of the bar observed a strike against the incident.

