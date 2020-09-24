Six Civil Defence officials terminated over corruption

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf has terminated six Civil Defence officials for corruption. According to a notification, divisional warden Talha Fida, deputy divisional warden M Afzal Bajwa and Ahmad Zubair, focal person Zahid Anwar and post warden Waheed Ahmed were allegedly involved in corruption. The DC also surrendered the services of Civil Defence District Officer Tauseef Raza.