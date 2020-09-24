close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
Six Civil Defence officials terminated over corruption

National

Our Correspondent
September 24, 2020

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf has terminated six Civil Defence officials for corruption. According to a notification, divisional warden Talha Fida, deputy divisional warden M Afzal Bajwa and Ahmad Zubair, focal person Zahid Anwar and post warden Waheed Ahmed were allegedly involved in corruption. The DC also surrendered the services of Civil Defence District Officer Tauseef Raza.

