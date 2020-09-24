Heart surgery of prisoner performed successfully

MULTAN: The heart surgery of a prisoner was conducted at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday. Talking to reporters, CPEIC Executive Director Prof Dr Rana Altaf said the heart surgery of prisoner M Hanif has been done successfully. Earlier, the prisoner appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for his cardiac surgery when the CM visited Multan district jail a couple of days back. The CM ordered free cardiac surgery for him. Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood ordered shifting of the prisoner for the surgery. The commissioner also met the prisoner after his surgery and inquired about his health and also conveyed well wishes message of the CM. Briefing the commissioner, the CPEIC Executive Director said the new OPD of the cardiology institute with 208 beds would be fully functional in June 2023. He said the CPEIC was providing all medical facilities to prisoners.