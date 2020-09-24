‘High-efficiency irrigation system to be developed in South Punjab’

MULTAN: South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel Wednesday said he is developing the south Punjab as a role model in water saving by promoting a high efficiency irrigation system in the region.

Addressing a meeting held at the agriculture secretariat committee room to review the performance of water management, the secretary said the high efficiency irrigation system would strengthen effective use of agricultural water.

He said the irrigation system would run with the help of the solar system.

He ordered the water management officials to achieve goals on time in terms of completing bricks watercourses, high capacity water management and proper distribution of laser land levellers.

He ordered restoration of old water management system drip and sprinkler technology, which had been installed under the Punjab government subsidy scheme. He directed the agriculture department to prepare a list of all the highly efficient irrigation system sites in south Punjab which have been closed for any reason or uprooted by the farmers. The secretary said installation of a high efficiency irrigation system is not only a sole objective but also its maintenance and operation is of utmost importance. He directed that after the installation of this system, providing technical services is the joint responsibility of water management and service providers. Ateel said closed sites are a waste of government and farmers' resources and money. He said a report on the present condition of the water ponds constructed under the rainwater management scheme should be prepared and submitted before him. He said subsidies to farmers are actually a model of public-private partnership. Advisory services to make farmers aware of the importance, saving, timely, cost-effective and equitable use of water. He said he has assigned a task to the Agriculture Mechanization Institute to prepare drip irrigation designing in a short span of one month and AMRI would provide it to local manufacturers. This would help to reduce expenses incurred on the import of material to save the foreign exchange of the county. He said the structure of drip irrigation systems developed by the manufacturers at the local level would be cheaper for the farmers and the trend of adopting and installing it would also increase. During the briefing, the secretary was informed that under the Department of Water Management, 4,426 laser land levellers have been distributed among the farmers of south Punjab on subsidy so far. High efficiency irrigation system has been installed on 19,708 acres and 270, 91 water courses have been improved out of 33, 262.