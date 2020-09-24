4 held for attacking MC officer’s residence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: Satellite police Wednesday arrested four accused involved in attacking the residence of Municipal Corporation's Chief Officer (CO). The other day, MC CO Khaliq Daad submitted to Satellite Town police that over 25 people, including men of an influential of the city, attacked and ransacked his official residence and threatened him (CO) of dire consequences. The police registered a case against Malik Saeed and his men and arrested four of them.